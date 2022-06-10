Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray has won one singles and one doubles title since undergoing hip surgery in 2019

Andy Murray beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top-five player since 2016 and advance to the Boss Open semi-finals in Stuttgart.

The Briton beat the Greek top seed and world number five 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Murray moved fluently on the grass court to claim one of his biggest victories by ranking since returning from career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

His last victory over a top-five player came against then-world number two Novak Djokovic at the 2016 ATP Finals.

Murray will play either Matron Fucsovics or Nick Kyrgios for a spot in his second final of the year.

Ranked 68th in the world, Murray has reunited his successful partnership with coach Ivan Lendl and has entered a number of grass-court tournaments to prepare for Wimbledon.

Against Tsitsipas, who beat him in a thrilling five-set match at the US Open last year, Murray showed his trademark grit, saving a set point in the opener before clinching the tie-break.

The three-time Grand Slam champion then won four of the final five games to close out the match.

Murray reached the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of the year but has not won an ATP Tour singles title since 2019.