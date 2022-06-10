Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans won the Nottingham Open title in 2019

Dan Evans eased past Marc-Andrea Huesler to reach the Nottingham Open semi-finals but Harriet Dart narrowly missed out on a last four place.

British top seed Evans, champion in the Challenger event in 2019, beat the Swiss eighth seed 6-4 6-4.

He will face former world number eight Jack Sock of America for a place in Sunday's final.

Earlier, Dart fell to a 4-6 6-2 6-1 defeat against American sixth seed Alison Riske.

Riske will face either Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic or Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the last four.

Sock earlier ended Liam Broady's run, beating the Briton 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4, while Ryan Peniston lost 6-4 6-4 to Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Both Broady and Peniston have been awarded wildcards into Queens, which begins on Monday, while Dart and Katie Boulter have been given main draw wildcards into the Birmingham Classic.

In the women's event, top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia will face Czech Tereza Martincova in Saturday's semi-final following Martincova's 6-3 6-2 victory over China's Zhang Shuai.