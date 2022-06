Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart beat third seed Camila Giorgi to reach the quarter-finals in Nottingham

Harriet Dart narrowly missed out on a maiden WTA semi-final as she lost to Alison Riske at the Nottingham Open.

Britain's Dart faded after a strong start as the American sixth seed came through 4-6 6-2 6-1.

Riske will face either Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic or Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the last four.

Britain's Liam Broady also fell just short of a semi-final place in the men's Challenger event, losing 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4 to America's Jack Sock.

Ryan Peniston's earlier 6-4 6-4 defeat by Australia's Jordan Thompson means Dan Evans is the last Briton remaining in the event.

Evans faces Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler later on Friday.

In the women's event, top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia will face Czech Tereza Martincova in Saturday's semi-final following Martincova's 6-3 6-2 victory over China's Zhang Shuai.