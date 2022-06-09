Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Harriet Dart saved three match points to stun third seed Camila Giorgi at the Nottingham Open and reach her first WTA quarter-final.

The match was tied at a set apiece before rain stopped play on Wednesday, and the two had a lengthy wait to go on court on Thursday.

However, Dart produced a superb tie-break performance to beat the 26th-ranked Italian 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

"I can't quite believe it, especially saving those match points," Dart said.

The 25-year-old, ranked 114 in the world, will face sixth seed Alison Riske of America next.

Dart slipped to 0-40 down on her serve with Giorgi leading 5-4, but managed to find a way through before dominating the tie-break.

"It's my first quarter-final so to be able to do it on home soil is pretty special," Dart said.

"Thank you to the crowd - you really helped me get through that."

Rain held up play for much of the fourth day in Nottingham, with Briton Katie Boulter and Ajla Tomljanovic still to play their second-round match.

Top seed Maria Sakkari fought past Canada's Rebecca Marino 1-6 6-3 6-3 between the showers.

She will play Brazilian seventh seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat Britain's Lily Miyazaki 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in the first match of the day.

In the men's Challenger event, Britain's Liam Broady fought back to beat Finland's Otto Virtanen 2-6 7-5 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals.

However, compatriot Jay Clarke lost 6-4 6-4 to Jordan Thompson of Australia.