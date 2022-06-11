Close menu

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final in Stuttgart

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray
Andy Murray has a record of 114-23 on grass

Britain's Andy Murray reached his first tour-level final on grass in six years as he beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Murray, 35, defeated Australian Kyrgios 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 and will meet Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

His last ATP Tour title came at Antwerp in 2019, while he has not contested a tour-level final on grass since winning Wimbledon for a second time in 2016.

"It has been a long time since the last final [on grass]," said Murray.

"A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in."

World number 10 Berrettini, the beaten Wimbledon finalist last year, overcame German Oscar Otte 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) and will face Murray for the first time since winning in straight sets in the second round at Queen's last year.

Murray maintains momentum on the grass

Murray beat Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday, claiming his first victory over a top-five player since 2016, before his two hip operations.

He faced a different challenge against the mercurial Kyrgios, but ultimately his victory was a comfortable one as he dominated the second set after edging a first-set tie-break.

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racquet
Nick Kyrgios received a point penalty for breaking his racquet, before his continued complaints earned him a game penalty

Kyrgios, who received a point penalty after smashing his racquet in response to losing the first set, was given a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the second and was unable to recover as Murray opened a commanding 4-1 lead with a second break of serve.

The former world number one, currently ranked 68th, is yet to drop a set in an impressive four-match streak in Stuttgart.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has reunited with former coach Ivan Lendl, with whom he won his two Wimbledon titles, and will now contest his 10th grass-court final on Sunday - as well as the 70th final of his career.

"You're always battling yourself as well as the opponent, it's one of the difficult things about individual sports," said Murray.

"Nick has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, there's absolutely no question about that. But he obviously got very frustrated in the second set and made it a lot easier for me.

"I'm happy to be in the final. I've played well this week and I've got a great opportunity against Matteo tomorrow."

Sonego awaits Murray at Queen's

Murray is playing several grass-court events before Wimbledon begins on 27 June, and next up will be the Cinch Championship at Queen's, which starts on Monday.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, the world number 32, awaits Murray in the first round there.

Elsewhere in the first round at Queen's, British number one Cameron Norrie will face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, while Dan Evans takes on defending champion Berrettini.

Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston has a tough opening assignment against top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, and Liam Broady meets Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 17:19

    Fantastic to see Andy mixing it up with some seriously talented players.
    He’s effectively a disabled athlete trying to compete with able bodied opponents in a highly physical sport.Many other competitors would have thrown in the towel a long time ago.
    It’s a testament to his hard work and resilience that he’s still going.
    The results this week will have given him a great deal of satisfaction.

  • Comment posted by Shiningwit, today at 17:19

    Any time Kygios is beaten, my spirits rise. He is a typical example of the consequences of bad parenting.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:18

    All the credit in the world to him. Most people thought he was mad to carry on with a metal hip when he had nothing left to prove but his drive and determination to reach a final, beating a top five player en route, is awe inspiring.

  • Comment posted by jshanne, today at 17:18

    Life in the old dog yet. Well done!

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 17:18

    Great to see Andy Murray competing at the very top again. The guy has amazing mental strength fair play 👍

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 17:17

    Andy, you are an inspiration.
    Thank you.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 17:11

    Come on Muzza! Would bring tears to my eyes to see a good Wimbledon run this year; he's been through a lot.

    • Reply posted by vamosrafa, today at 17:21

      vamosrafa replied:
      Would love to see him get drawn against NoVax DjoCovid in round one and ditch the antivaxxer out in front of a partisan centre court crowd so we can all enjoy the two weeks.

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 17:10

    So wonderful to see Andy able to compete at this level again. As long as he enjoys playing, and the hip holds up, he could be up there at the top again.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 17:10

    A minor achievement, exemplified by the BBC because?

    • Reply posted by Karen, today at 17:13

      Karen replied:
      And what have you ever achieved?
      Apart from a childish level of grievance.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 17:09

    Hey BBC, get this final on iPlayer or on terrestrial. Only way we can watch Andy go for this title is on an obscure app!

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 17:06

    If his body holds up Murray is still up there with the best on grass. Wise decision by him to keep away from the clay courts.

    • Reply posted by The Lobster, today at 17:12

      The Lobster replied:
      From Nadal

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 17:05

    Yawn

    • Reply posted by Karen, today at 17:12

      Karen replied:
      Why bother to comment?

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 17:05

    The big Scot on the march...

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 17:03

    In tennis terms Murray is a geriatric, walking around with a metal hip and bits have been falling off him for years. Yet he's still smashing it and beating top players! The commitment, determination and belief is amazing.

    • Reply posted by loveboatcaptain, today at 17:10

      loveboatcaptain replied:
      Proper athlete!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:59

    Even if he loses tomorrow against one of the Wimbledon favourites . He’ll be ranked in the top 50 which is brilliant. I hope he gets a kind draw at Wimbledon as he’ll not be seeded.

  • Comment posted by ian tomlinson, today at 16:58

    kyrgios is like an uncontrollable dog,just take him to the vets and have him terminated

    • Reply posted by HappyHugh, today at 17:00

      HappyHugh replied:
      That's a bit strong

  • Comment posted by Faye 1968, today at 16:58

    Life in the old dog yet ! Fantastic for Andy. I really don’t know how he does it ? Metal hip and his age 👏👏

  • Comment posted by Elfwyn, today at 16:56

    As the possessor of a metal hip myself, I know how much he's had to cope with - even if everything seems hunky dory, you never lose that niggling worry that it might give way. What he's done is incredible. Good luck in the final, Andy, good luck at Queens, and maybe see you in person at Wimbledon (my sister got lucky in the ballot).

  • Comment posted by Nicky Hillman, today at 16:56

    Still amazing!!

  • Comment posted by Sally, today at 16:55

    Just amazing. How does the guy do this after all the injury problems he has had. Just the fact that he might achieve a seeded position at Wimbledon is unbelievable after all he has gone through

    Sir Andy, you are incredible.

