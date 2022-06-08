Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Tara Moore is currently 83rd in the WTA doubles rankings, a career high for the Briton

Britain's number one-ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended under anti-doping rules.

She provided a sample containing substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned list while competing in Colombia in April.

"I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career," Moore said in response to the suspension.

"I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred."

She added: "I look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete. I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible."

The 29-year-old, who competed at the French Open last month, tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Moore can request that the B sample is analysed.

"This matter is the subject of ongoing due process which will be managed independently by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)," the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said.

"To preserve the integrity of the process the LTA will not comment further until the matter has been concluded."