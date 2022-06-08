Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British top seed Dan Evans beat Italian Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets to reach the third round of the Nottingham Open, but Heather Watson is out.

Evans, the 2019 champion, won 7-5 6-0 and next plays compatriot Daniel Cox or Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler.

British number two Watson's tournament ended with a 7-5 6-2 defeat by Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston also progressed in the men's draw, beating Croat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

However there was a defeat for Jodie Burrage, who lost 6-2 7-6 (7-4) against Chinese fourth seed Zhang Shuai.

Evans edged a close opening set as he recorded the first break of serve of the contest in the 12th game.

The 32-year-old then swept Fabbiano aside in the second, winning eight consecutive games to close out the match.

"It was a good match. Thomas played very well in the first set. I got ahead early in the second and took advantage," said Evans.

"It's another valuable match on the grass. It's a short season - we need to get as many matches as we can to get out there [ready] for Wimbledon."