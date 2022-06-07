Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Zverev cried out in pain following his fall in the semi-final of the French Open

Alexander Zverev has had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his French Open semi-final retirement last week.

The German world number three was taken off court in a wheelchair after a nasty fall in the match against Rafael Nadal.

On Instagram, Zverez said "surgery was the best choice" in order for him to return to action as soon as possible.

His brother Mischa told German newspaper Bild that Wimbledon is "out of the question" for the 25-year-old.

Zverez was trailing 7-6 (10-8) 6-6 against Spaniard Nadal - who went onto win the men's singles tournament and claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title - when he badly rolled his ankle and screamed out in agony.

He said all three of the lateral ligaments in his right ankle were damaged.

If he had reached the final at Roland Garros and succeeded in lifting his first major in Paris, Zverev would have taken over as world number one.

"We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine," he posted.

"Next week I'll reach a career high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery.

"My rehab starts now and I'll do everything to come back stronger than ever!"

This year's Wimbledon takes place from 27 June to 10 July.