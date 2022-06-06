Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu received treatment to an apparent injury to her left side

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon preparations have suffered a blow as she was forced to retire from her Nottingham Open opener against Viktorija Golubic.

The 19-year-old US Open champion took a medical timeout early in the first set because of a problem to her left side.

However, despite treatment and a dose of painkillers, she conceded the match shortly after Swiss Golubic moved 4-3 up with a break of serve.

It is Raducanu's third mid-match retirement since her 2021 US Open win.

The British world number 11 also bowed out of matches in Guadalajara in February and Rome in May with injuries.

She lost in the second round of the French Open last time out, but cited her ability to come through the campaign without any injuries as one of the positives to take from Roland Garros.

Raducanu is yet to win more than two matches at a tournament since her astonishing run from qualifying to the title at Flushing Meadows in September.

'It hasn't always been easy' - Raducanu speaks to BBC Breakfast

She has worked with a number of coaches since combining with Andrew Richardson for her victory in New York.

Raducanu is due to continue her grass-court swing at next week's Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round last year, starts on 27 June.