Emma Raducanu has hinted that a dream mixed doubles partnership with Andy Murray could happen "soonish".

British number one Raducanu, 19, says teaming up with former world number one Murray is something both players want.

"We haven't actually spoken about it but it's something we feel we both want to do," said US Open champion Raducanu, who begins her Wimbledon preparations at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure if this is going to be the year but hopefully it will happen."

Asked on BBC Breakfast if this could happen soon, she replied: "soonish!"

Murray, 36, is a two-time Wimbledon champion and previously played in the mixed doubles at the grass-court Grand Slam alongside American 23-time major singles winner Serena Williams in 2019.

Raducanu played the first WTA match of her career at the Nottingham Open in June last year and, just three months later, became the first qualifier to win a Slam in a remarkable triumph at the US Open.

In between, on her Wimbledon debut as a wildcard last summer, she was forced to retire from her fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties.

"I actually received my wildcard when I was in Nottingham so it has got a special place for me," said Raducanu, who plays Viktorija Golubic in her first-round match.

"But what happened in the last match at Wimbledon was pretty difficult at the time and I had no idea how I would react after that.

"It was the biggest court I'd played on, there were a lot of people there and I was really excited to keep going. To not be able to finish the match was really tough for me - but I had a really positive week."

Raducanu has brought her grass-court preparations forward following a second-round exit on her French Open debut last month.

She is searching for her fourth coach in a year and also had to contend with a series of niggling injuries since her US Open win.

"It has been a really tricky 12 months, to be honest. It hasn't always been easy," Raducanu said.

"I've definitely learnt a lot about myself and I would say my approach is definitely different now.

"I'm a lot more focused on the process of what I'm doing every single day because I know that's the only thing I can control."