Heather Watson has won four WTA singles titles

British pair Heather Watson and Harriet Dart both won in straight sets in the first round of the Nottingham Open.

British number two Watson, 30, set up a potential second-round tie with the country's number one Emma Raducanu by beating Katie Volynets 6-4 6-2.

US Open champion Raducanu, the world number 11, faces Viktorija Golubic in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Dart, 25, defeated Croatia's defending champion Donna Vekic 6-4 6-3 to end a four-match losing streak.

Dart, ranked 114th, recovered from falling behind a break in both sets against world number 90 Vekic and will next play fellow Briton Sonay Kartal or Italian Camila Giorgi.

Watson, competing at Nottingham for a sixth time, required a medical timeout to have her right thigh strapped after being broken by American Volynets as she served for the opening set.

But the world number 102 returned to clinch the seventh break of a tight first set before romping to a 5-0 lead in the second and closing out the match against her 20-year-old opponent.

"It was a relief to get over the line," said Watson. "It was a weird one today. In the beginning of the first set I tweaked my hamstring and it was just getting worse and worse.

"I was dreading having to pull out. The trainer recommended not to continue but I said I have to. I really felt the support and that pushed me over the line."

When asked about the prospect of potentially facing Raducanu next, she added: "I'll be watching that, I'll be following the scores. For me I'll just take it as another match. I'm looking forward to it."