Jordan Thompson won his eighth Challenger level title in Surbiton

Alison van Uytvanck and Jordan Thompson won titles at the Surbiton Trophy to start the British grass-court season.

Belgian Van Uytvanck came past Arina Rodionova of Australia 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to win the women's singles.

In the men's event, Australian eighth seed Thompson beat American Denis Kudla 7-5 6-3.

There are several grass-court events in the build-up to Wimbledon, with British number one Emma Raducanu set to play in this week's Nottingham Open.