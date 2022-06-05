Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal has lost just three matches at the French Open in his career

Rafael Nadal says he won his record-extending 14th French Open title with "no feeling" in his chronically injured left foot.

The Spaniard had several injections to numb his foot during a tournament where he won a 22nd Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud.

Last year, he feared his career was over because of the condition.

"I played with no feeling in the foot and an injection on the nerve, so the foot was asleep," he told Eurosport.

Nadal, 36, suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome - a rare degenerative condition that affects bones in the feet - and was limping at the Italian Open just 10 days before Roland Garros began.

He finished his season early last year to deal with the problem, including missing Wimbledon and the US Open.

"As everyone knows in the world of tennis, my preparation was not ideal," Nadal said.

"Outside of the practice courts I was off the [ATP] Tour for one month and a half with a stress fracture in the rib and then I have the foot that is something that stays there all the time."

Speaking on court, Nadal said he "never believed" he would still be competing at the highest level at his age.

"I never believed I would be here at 36, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final," he added.

"I don't know what can happen in the future, but I'm going to keep fighting to try to keep going."