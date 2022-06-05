Close menu

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud for 14th Roland Garros title

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments73

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has won back-to-back major titles for the first time since 2010
French Open 2022
Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Rafael Nadal reclaimed his crown as the king of the French Open, winning a record-extending 14th title by beating Norway's Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Spain's Nadal, 36, won 6-3 6-3 6-0 against Norwegian eighth seed Ruud to also extend his record number of Grand Slam men's singles titles to 22.

He moves two ahead of his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year, has won 112 of his 115 matches on the Paris clay.

After also winning the Australian Open in January, Nadal has claimed back-to-back major titles for the first time since 2010 - when he won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in a row.

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Herecomesthesun, today at 17:11

    What an achievement. Unlikely to ever be matched. I remember thinking Sampras' 14 slams would be tough to beat but Nadal has equalled this number at one slam alone.

  • Comment posted by I Leanedover, today at 17:11

    Well done Rafa!

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 17:11

    It would be great if he and Federer could play one last GS final or semi final together but I don't think it will happen. What will happen, however, is that they will do exhibitions together as Borg and McEnroe did. I expect that they will attract more fans than Grand Slams for a while.

  • Comment posted by OMGgreen, today at 17:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 17:08

    RAFA....the GOAT
    Spain...great tennis and football players

  • Comment posted by rms911, today at 17:07

    What a player Rafa is, VAMOS RAFA, I’ve always loved watching Rafa play , well done again and hope you continue to play for as long as he can physically

  • Comment posted by Muski, today at 17:07

    Congratulations Nadal. A phenomenal champion in every sense of the word. I never thought I'd consider anyone other than Federer as the greatest ever but for Nadal to be performing like this aged 36 is extraordinary.
    Djokovic can't hold a candle to either of them. A repellent induvidual both on and off court and the relentless booing he received in Paris he brought on himself.

  • Comment posted by Raphael Ik, today at 17:07

    Congratulations to Rafael Nadal My Favourite and the Greatest of all.

  • Comment posted by Mick Tobin, today at 17:06

    I started paying attention to Nadal after getting somewhat bored with this virtuoso but also somewhat boring character Federer winning again and again. Hey, here was a young chap who wasn't just brilliant but also simply a nice fella that one could relate to. And who could beat Federer. And 17y on he's still giving masterclasses (even if this wasn't the thriller the crowd was perhaps hoping for).

  • Comment posted by Beachbaby, today at 17:06

    What a competitor! GS 14 🏆 love watching him 👏

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:06

    I never believe people who say a record can't be broken but 14 french opens is ridiculous

  • Comment posted by abbr, today at 17:06

    Amazing champion

  • Comment posted by RICH, today at 17:05

    Djoker will win 40 GS and will be the GOAT

    • Reply posted by Raphael Ik, today at 17:09

      Raphael Ik replied:
      So you know, Djokovic knows it isn't possible .

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 17:05

    While an unbelievable player,as long as the old timers keep going,Tennis will lose followers.

    Kids need new younger hero's to try to emulate.

    • Reply posted by Bean Boil, today at 17:08

      Bean Boil replied:
      Perhaps that's why they carry on, because the competition is so weak.. They can rack up numbers which will never be eclipsed 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Gary Scott, today at 17:05

    A true legend of the sport. The king of the clay. Congratulations Rafa.

  • Comment posted by Bean Boil, today at 17:05

    14 of the last 18 is some achievement... GOAT status... Difficult to say... Both Rafa or Roger is a great argument... Novak I've never been a fan of..

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 17:03

    BOAT

  • Comment posted by Silver, today at 17:03

    Grace must be delighted, the King wins again, Vamos Rafa 🎾

    • Reply posted by Beachbaby, today at 17:07

      Beachbaby replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 17:02

    Virtually unbeatable on clay. Predictable grand slam.

  • Comment posted by vamosrafa, today at 17:01

    Opening up some daylight in the GoaT race.

    Vamos champ! Keep on going!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured