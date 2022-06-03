Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The incident happened during the sixth game of the third set of the semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic

A female protester interrupted the French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.

In the third set, a woman walked on to Court Philippe Chatrier, knelt beside the net post, tied something around her neck and fastened it to the net.

The players were taken off the court while security dealt with the incident and led the woman from the court.

The match was delayed by 15 minutes before the players returned with the match level at one set all.

The protester wore a T-shirt apparently in support of a group of climate change activists, who subsequently posted online to say she was acting on their behalf.