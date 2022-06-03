French Open: Coco Gauff into doubles final as well as singles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
American teenager Coco Gauff has the chance to win two French Open trophies this weekend after reaching the women's doubles final as well as the singles.
Gauff, who plays Iga Swiatek in the singles final on Saturday, advanced to the doubles showpiece with compatriot Jessica Pegula on Friday.
The pair beat fellow Americans Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4 7-6 (7-4).
Gauff, 18, is in her first Grand Slam singles final but was runner-up in the US Open doubles final in 2021.
Last year, Czech Barbora Krejcikova became the first woman since 2000 - and the seventh ever - to win the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros.
Gauff and Pegula will face the winners of the other semi-final, which features Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko against French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.
- 'Coco could become a rival for years' - Iga Swiatek column
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Could an afternoon nap boost your health?: Dr Michael Mosley investigates the benefits of a shut-eye
- What's behind the football's recent pitch invasions?: The Sports Desk looks at the potential causes and its problems