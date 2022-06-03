Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev was bidding to win his first Grand Slam title

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final after his opponent Alexander Zverev needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair following a nasty fall.

Third seed Zverev screamed in pain when he went down on the baseline stretching for a ball on the final point of the 12th game of the second set.

A concerned Nadal went round to check on his opponent as a medic raced on to court to help the German.

Nadal was leading 7-6 (10-8) 6-6 when Zverev left the court.

After a short break, Zverev returned on crutches and was given a warm hug by Nadal before the crowd rose in a standing ovation.

"It is very tough and I feel very sad for him," said 13-time champion Nadal.

"He was playing an unbelievable tournament. I know how much he is fighting for a Grand Slam - he will win more than one. I wish him all the very best.

"It is difficult to say a lot of things in this situation. For me to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream but at the same time to finish that way is not nice.

"I was in a small room with Sascha and to see him crying was a tough moment."

