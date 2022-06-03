Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev was bidding to win his first Grand Slam title

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final after his opponent Alexander Zverev needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair following a nasty fall.

Third seed Zverev screamed in pain when he went down on the baseline stretching for a ball on the final point of the 12th game of the second set.

A concerned Nadal went round to check on his opponent as a medic raced on to the court to help the German.

Fifth seed Nadal was leading 7-6 (10-8) 6-6 when Zverev left the court.

After a short break, Zverev returned on crutches and was given a warm hug by Nadal before the crowd rose in a standing ovation.

"It is very tough and I feel very sad for him," said 13-time champion Nadal.

"He was playing an unbelievable tournament. I know how much he is fighting for a Grand Slam - he will win more than one. I wish him all the very best.

"It is difficult to say a lot of things in this situation. For me to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream but at the same time to finish that way is not nice.

"I was in a small room with Sascha [in the treatment room off court] and to see him crying was a tough moment."

Zverev's retirement put Nadal into Sunday's final, where he will play Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud or Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic

On his 36th birthday, Nadal has become the second oldest men's singles finalist in French Open history behind American Bill Tilden, who was 37 when he was runner-up in 1930.

More to follow.