Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Gijs Brouwer to reach quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Surbiton Trophy
|Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club. Dates: 30 May-5 June
|Coverage: Watch play on the main court on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from 11:00 BST.
Britain's Andy Murray has moved into the Surbiton Trophy quarter-finals.
Top seed Murray defeated world number 230 Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) in the second round of the Challenger Tour event in London.
This is Murray's first appearance at the Surbiton Trophy since 2004.
The 35-year-old opted to skip the current French Open to prepare for Wimbledon, which starts on 27 June, and will play fifth seed American Brandon Nakashima in the last eight.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, now ranked 67th in the world, was 17 when he last played in Surbiton's grass-court tournament.
He won his first-round match against Jurij Rodionov 6-2 6-1 on Monday, but had to wait until Thursday to play his second match because of persistent rain in London.
Murray won the opening set on a tie-break after he had failed to take four earlier break points, with his Dutch opponent also missing one opportunity.
The Scot had a chance to break Brouwer's serve in the 11th game of the second set, but the failure did not prove costly as he won the tie-break to advance.
