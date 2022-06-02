Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek, who won her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, has won 54 of her past 56 sets

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek completed a serene journey into the French Open final with a straight-set win over 20th seed Daria Kasatkina in the last four.

Poland's Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 6-1 to clinch a 34th successive win and move into her second Grand Slam final.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion has dropped just one set this fortnight on the Paris clay.

Swiatek will play either American teenager Coco Gauff or unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan in Saturday's final.

"It is a pretty special moment and emotional," said Swiatek. "I am grateful to be healthy and in that place."

The second semi-final between two Grand Slam semi-final debutants, takes place later on Thursday.

Gauff, 18, is the heavy favourite and is aiming to become the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001.

Longest WTA winning streaks All-time: Since 2000: 74 Martina Navratilova (1984) 35 Venus Williams (2000) 66 Steffi Graf (1989-1990) 34 Serena Williams (2013) 58 Martina Navratilova (1986-87) 34 Iga Swiatek (2022)

More to follow.