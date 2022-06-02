Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek, who won her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, has won 54 of her past 56 sets

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek completed a serene journey into the French Open final with a straight-set win over 20th seed Daria Kasatkina in the last four.

Poland's Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 6-1 to clinch a 34th successive win and move into her second Grand Slam final.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion has dropped just one set this fortnight on the Paris clay.

Swiatek will play either American teenager Coco Gauff or unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan in Saturday's final.

"It is a pretty special moment and emotional," said Swiatek. "I am grateful to be healthy and in that place."

The second semi-final, between two Grand Slam semi-final debutants, takes place later on Thursday.

Gauff, 18, is the heavy favourite and is aiming to become the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001.

Clinical Swiatek matches Serena and has Venus in her sights

Not since Serena Williams in her prime has there been as strong a favourite for a Grand Slam women's singles title as Swiatek.

In a stunning start to 2022, the Polish player has won five consecutive tournaments - in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome - and taken over as the WTA world number one following Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement.

A dominating win against Kasatkina moved her alongside Williams in holding the joint second longest streak by any WTA player this century.

Longest WTA winning streaks All-time: Since 2000: 74 Martina Navratilova (1984) 35 Venus Williams (2000) 66 Steffi Graf (1989-1990) 34 Serena Williams (2013) 58 Martina Navratilova (1986-87) 34 Iga Swiatek (2022)

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' 35-match streak as the longest if she wins the Roland Garros title on Saturday.

Swiatek, like she has in all of her matches so far, started strongly and broke the serve of her opponent at the first opportunity.

Kasatkina responded instantly to wipe that out but the Russian gifted another opportunity to Swiatek at 15-30 in the fifth game when she hit an overhead volley well long.

The gasps of the crowd indicated how bad a miss that was and that proved to be a turning point.

Swiatek punished her further with a forehand winner to break for a 4-2 lead, continuing to swamp Kastakina and clinching a 35-minute set with a crosscourt backhand winner.

Kastakina had actually lost fewer games than Swiatek in reaching the semi-final stage, but found the top seed to be a different class of opponent.

A break for 3-1 in the second set indicated Swiatek was going to forge ahead for a routine win and that proved to be case.

Swiatek seized upon a double fault from Kasatkina for 0-30 at 4-1, whacking clinical winners off both flanks to break and then served out victory with an ace.