Surbiton Trophy Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club Dates: 30 May-5 June Coverage: Watch play on the main court on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from 11:00 BST.

Andy Murray will face Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy on Thursday.

World number 67 Murray won his first match of the Challenger Tour event on Monday, beating Jurij Rodionov 6-2 6-1.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion has had to wait to play his next match because of persistent rain in London.

Liam Broady overcame fellow Briton Jay Clarke 4-6 6-3 6-2 while Ryan Peniston beat second seed Adrian Mannarino 2-6 6-1 6-4 to reach the second round.

Peniston next faces compatriot Jack Draper after the 20-year-old beat another Briton, qualifier Billy Harris, 6-2 6-2.