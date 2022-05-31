Last updated on .From the section Tennis

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Rafael Nadal demonstrated once again why he is the greatest player in French Open history by beating long-time rival Novak Djokovic in a late-night thriller to reach the men's singles semi-finals.

Nadal, going for a 14th title, started superbly and fought off resistance from defending champion Djokovic to win 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-4) at Roland Garros.

Nadal secured victory at 1:16am local time after over four hours on court.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner now faces third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

Germany's Zverev, 25, reached the semi-finals for the second successive year after surviving teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz's fightback earlier on Tuesday.

"To win against Novak there is only one way: to play your best from the first point to the last," said Nadal, who thanked the Chatrier crowd for showing their "love".

"This is one of those magic nights for me."

Victory for Nadal avenged his semi-final defeat by Djokovic last year and extended his all-time record on the Roland Garros clay to 110 wins in 113 matches.

