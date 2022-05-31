Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Shuker reached a career high of fifth in the singles world rankings earlier this year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britain's Lucy Shuker has been knocked out of the French Open wheelchair singles after being beaten by Jiske Griffioen.

World number five Shuker, a semi-finalist in 2006, took the opening set but lost 1-6 6-3 6-1 to the Dutch player on court 13.

Griffioen won 74% of her first-service points compared to Shuker's 48%.

The 42-year-old Briton now turns her focus to the women's doubles alongside American Dana Mathewson.

They will face Japan's Momoko Ohtani and China's Zhenzhen Zhu for a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, British top seed and defending champion Alfie Hewett and fourth seed Gordon Reid both have byes into the quarter-finals of the men's wheelchair singles.

World number one Hewett, who is aiming to secure his fourth singles title at Roland Garros and third in a row, will play either Tom Egberink of the Netherlands or Spain's Daniel Caverzaschi for a semi-final berth.

Hewett and Reid will also attempt to clinch a 10th consecutive Grand Slam doubles title, having also received a bye into the quarter-finals.

Andy Lapthorne has drawn Dutch top seed Niels Vink in the first round of the quad singles, and will team up with America's David Wagner to face Australia's Heath Davidson and Brazil's Ymanitu Silva in the doubles semi-finals.