Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are two-time men's doubles Grand Slam winners

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski were both beaten in their men's doubles quarter-final ties in Paris.

Salisbury, 30, and American Rajeev Ram, 38, lost to Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (12-10).

The top seeds wasted five match points in all as Dodig and Krajicek edged the final set tie-break.

Skupski, 32, and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof, 33, were seeded sixth, but lost to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 3-6 6-3 6-4.