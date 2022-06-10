Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Petra Kvitova won the Birmingham grass-court title in 2017 and 2018

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is one of five Grand Slam winners at the Birmingham Classic - and you can watch live coverage on the BBC from Monday.

Czech star Kvitova, the 2011 and 2104 Wimbledon champion, has accepted a wildcard, as has her world number two compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner.

They join fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the tournament after suffering a side strain at the Nottingham Open.

You can watch the action on the BBC with matches broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

The BBC also has live coverage from Queen's this week, as well as action from Wimbledon qualifying and Eastbourne next week before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon from 27 June to 10 July.

Birmingham Classic coverage schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Monday 13 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Tuesday 14 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Wednesday 15 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Thursday 16 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Friday 17 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday 18 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Sunday 19 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

