Glasspool and partner Heliovaara took the opening set but lost their men's doubles quarter-final

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and partner Harri Harri Heliovaara lost a deciding-set tie break to exit the French Open at the quarter-final stage.

Glasspool, 28, and Finland's Heliovaara took the opening set against 16th seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop.

India's Bopanna and his Dutch partner rallied to a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10-3) win.

Elsewhere, Britain's Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk exited the mixed doubles on a deciding tie-break.

The Wimbledon champions took the opening set of their quarter-final 6-2 against Belgium's Joran Vliegen and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

But the fourth seeds were eliminated after losing the second set 7-4 in a tie-break before being beaten 10-8 in the deciding breaker.

Skupski is still in the men's doubles with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof and they will play their quarter-final match on Tuesday.