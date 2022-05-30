Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray had not played in the Surbiton Trophy since 2004 when he was aged 17

Surbiton Trophy Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club Dates: 30 May-5 June

Andy Murray began his build-up to Wimbledon with a routine straight-set win over Austria's Jurij Rodionov in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

Former world number one Murray, 35, triumphed 6-2 6-1 in just 57 minutes.

The three-time Grand Slam winner broke Rodionov's serve twice in each set to comfortably beat the world number 125.

Murray elected to skip the French Open and instead enter the ATP Challenger Tour event in London to concentrate on the grass-court season.

He had not played since withdrawing from a third-round match with Novak Djokovic because of illness at the Madrid Open at the start of May.

But despite a rain delay pushing his match back to late afternoon, Murray, currently ranked 67th in the world, had little trouble despatching Rodionov.

The all-British first-round encounter between Liam Broady and Jay Clarke has been pushed back to Tuesday after further rain caused play to be suspended for the day shortly after the end of Murray's match.

Fellow Briton Jack Draper also features in the men's draw while Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter are among those competing in the women's event.