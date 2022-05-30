Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu lost to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the French Open second round on Wednesday

Emma Raducanu has brought forward the start of her grass-court season and will play in June's Nottingham Open.

The 19-year-old was set to make her first appearance in front of a British crowd since winning the US Open at the Birmingham Classic, but has now added Nottingham to her calendar.

Raducanu's clay court-swing came to an end when she lost in the French Open second round on Wednesday.

Dan Evans will also play in Nottingham, with the tournament starting on 6 June.

Raducanu reached the Wimbledon fourth round in 2021 and will once again use Nottingham - which was her first WTA Tour event last year - as preparation for the Grand Slam.

The world number 12 plans to follow Nottingham with another WTA 250 event in Birmingham starting on 13 June.

Raducanu, who is currently without a full-time coach after recently splitting with German Torben Beltz, said: "I'm excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year."

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is ranked sixth in the world, was set to be the top seed in the women's event at Nottingham but has withdrawn with a knee injury.