Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray lost to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini in the second round last year

Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon preparations at Queen's and you can watch live on the BBC from Monday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray heads an impressive line-up of British players at the Cinch Championships.

He is joined by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper, with doubles specialists Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray also playing.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are in the wheelchair event, having won a 10th Grand Slam title together this month.

Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini returns to Queen's Club to defend his singles title after beating British number one Norrie in last year's final.

Other big names include Norway's French Open finalist Casper Ruud and Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Matches will be broadcast live on BBC Two, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC also has live coverage of the Birmingham Classic and the Eastbourne International before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon starting with qualifying from 20 June.

Queen's coverage schedule on the BBC

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Monday, 13 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-18:00 BBC Two, 17:55-19:45 BBC Red Button & 12:00-19:45 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Tuesday, 14 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-18:00 BBC Two, 17:55-19:45 BBC Red Button & 12:00-19:45 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Wednesday, 15 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-18:00 BBC Two, 17:55-19:45 BBC Red Button & 12:00-19:45 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Thursday, 16 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-18:00 BBC Two, 17:55-19:45 BBC Red Button & 12:00-19:45 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Friday, 17 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-18:00 BBC Two, 17:55-19:45 BBC Red Button & 12:00-19:45 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 18 June

12:00-13:10 BBC Red Button, 13:00-17:00 BBC One, & 12:00-17:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Sunday, 19 June

13:15-16:00 BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.