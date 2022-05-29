Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof have won four doubles titles in 2022

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Briton Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof are into the French Open men's doubles quarter-finals.

The sixth seeds comfortably beat the all-American pairing of Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul 6-3 6-2.

It means there are three Britons in the last eight, with Joe Salisbury and Lloyd Glasspool advancing with their partners on Saturday.

But Jonny O'Mara and American Jackson Withrow lost 6-1 6-1 to fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horatio Zeballos.

Skupski also plays in the mixed doubles later on Sunday with American Desirae Krawcyck, with the pair having won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title together in 2021.