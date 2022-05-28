Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the French Open in the second round

Emma Raducanu should "embrace" her return to Wimbledon this year and "let her tennis do the talking", says fellow British number one Cameron Norrie.

Raducanu, 19, burst on to the scene by reaching the fourth round at SW19 in 2021, going on to win a first Grand Slam at the US Open later that year.

But she has not continued that success into 2022 with second-round exits at the Australian and French Opens.

However, Norrie believes she will still grab the spotlight at her home Slam.

"She has had a lot of attention after the US Open - I don't think it will be any easier around Wimbledon," he said.

"Hopefully she will go and embrace it. She knows exactly how much attention she will get. It will be even more.

"She needs to keep her head down, keep enjoying the tennis, I'm sure she is looking forward to the grass. I think it is one of her best surfaces as well. It will be a lot of fun."

Raducanu has struggled for fitness since her fairytale win in New York, as well as going through a carousel of coaches.

In the meantime, her global profile has rocketed and so too has her world ranking - she is currently ranked 12th - and Norrie expects her to be welcomed back to Wimbledon with open arms.

"At 19, I was doing different stuff than she is now. She is having to deal with a lot more pressurised situation and bigger moments than I was at the same age," said Norrie, who was the last Briton standing in the singles at the ongoing French Open until his third-round defeat on Friday.

"I was in college enjoying myself and living a more normal life.

"She is very mature, very well spoken and hopefully she can let her tennis do the talking at Wimbledon. She played great there last year.

"Hopefully she can use the home crowd to her advantage - people will be loving her."