Novak Djokovic reached a record 16th French Open men's singles quarter-final by beating Diego Schwartzman

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Defending champion Novak Djokovic set up a potential French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Rafael Nadal by moving up a gear to beat Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Top seed Djokovic produced his best level so far at Roland Garros to win 6-1 6-3 6-3 in the fourth-round match.

The 35-year-old Serb defended well to save seven of eight break points while taking six of his 11 chances.

Nadal, 35, will fix up the meeting if he beats Felix Auger-Aliassime later.

Like Djokovic, 13-time champion Nadal has not dropped a set on the Paris clay this year and the fifth seed will look to protect that record against an opponent who is now coached by his uncle, Toni Nadal.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth, had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros until this tournament.

Djokovic uses crowd energy to beat Schwartzman

Two-time champion Djokovic came into the French Open having played fewer tournaments than usual this year but is showing signs of peaking at exactly the right time.

Schwartzman, a 2020 semi-finalist, was supposed to be Djokovic's toughest test so far.

But Djokovic saw off the diminutive Argentine in a professional display that was less comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and not allowed to play at the year's opening Grand Slam event, then banned from entering the United States to play at Indian Wells and Miami, because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

After an early exit on his competitive return at Monte Carlo, he has continued to improve since and came into the clay-court Grand Slam on the back of winning the Italian Open in Rome.

In Paris he started with straight-set wins against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, Slovakia's Alex Molcan and Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

Despite his status as one the sport's all-time greats, Djokovic does not seem to enjoy the same amount of love at Roland Garros as Nadal or Switzerland's Roger Federer and a few boos were heard as walked on to court to face Schwartzman.

Schwartzman was backed by a noisy crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second show court in Paris, and thrived off the energy in the opening stages.

Djokovic had to defend well to hold in his first service game and then broke in the next before rattling off three more games for the opening set.

Support continued to be vociferously in favour of Schwartzman, leaving Djokovic ironically nodding his 'approval' as he trailed 3-0 at the start of the second set.

Momentum quickly shifted back and a trademark roar from Djokovic, who seemed to be using the crowd's support of Schwartzman as added motivation, marked the moment he levelled at 3-3.

Three more games capped a superb turnaround and, after a tight start to the third set, Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead that enabled him to extend his 100% record over Schwartzman to a seventh match.