French Open: Cameron Norrie loses as British interest ends at Roland Garros

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments46

Cameron Norrie hits a return in his French Open defeat by Karen Khachanov
Cameron Norrie has lost all five of his Grand Slam third-round matches
French Open 2022
Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Cameron Norrie's wait for a first appearance in the last 16 of a Grand Slam goes on after he became the final British singles player to fall at the French Open.

British men's number one Norrie was below his best as he lost 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 to 21st seed Karen Khachanov.

Norrie, seeded 10th, paid the price for taking just one of 14 break points in the opening two sets.

The 26-year-old has lost in the third round at four of the past five majors.

Going deep at a Grand Slam has been one of the left-hander's major targets and he has not yet been able to achieve it, despite his rapid rise up the ATP rankings over the past two seasons.

Being pitched against two of the sport's all-time greats at the third-round stage on three occasions last year did not help his cause.

Spain's Rafael Nadal outclassed Norrie with straight-set wins in both Melbourne and Paris, while Switzerland's Roger Federer had too much nous for the Briton at Wimbledon.

This time, his luck in the draw was much better. Yet he still faced a dangerous opponent in Khachanov.

The 26-year-old Russian, not allowed to compete under his nation's flag because of the invasion of Ukraine, has been as high as eighth in the world rankings and possesses a powerful game which many struggle to deal with.

Norrie's undoing, though, largely stemmed from a lot of unforced errors in the early games and the inability to convert the break points which he created.

While he put up a characteristic fight, which included saving three match points, Norrie eventually lost a battle which lasted three hours and 37 minutes and finished at 23:03 local time in Paris.

Khachanov will now play 19-year-old Spanish sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz, who saw off American 27th seed Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Norrie below his best in late finish

This match-up always had the potential to be a long scrap and so it proved.

Comfortable holds of serve were rare in two scrappy opening sets - which took one hour and 45 minutes to complete - where neither player truly dominated.

Norrie's level was far below his best and his annoyance at missing another break point in the second game of the third set led to a rare outburst of emotion from the Briton.

Eventually he did convert a chance, albeit in the middle of two breaks from Khachanov, and then showed his growing confidence to take another to level at 4-4.

Norrie had to stave off two more break points in the ninth game, which would have left Khachanov serving for the match.

Instead it was Norrie who nicked another slog of a set - this one lasting one hour and seven minutes - when Khachanov tightened up in the final game.

Endurance is one of Norrie's greatest strengths and, at that point, it felt like there was now plenty of life left in the match.

However, Khachanov out-powered Norrie to break serve at the start of the fourth set and moved into a 5-1 lead, which looked to signal the end for the Briton.

Then came another twist. Khachanov missed three match points when he tried to serve out and Norrie held to see if the Russian had the nerve at the second time of asking.

This time he did, cracking down two aces to finally clinch victory.

"Cameron is a good player and makes it impossible for you to win points," said Khachanov. "I enjoyed but I am destroyed."

How British interest in the singles has ended in Paris

Norrie's exit means all of the British singles players have been eliminated in the first week at Roland Garros for the third successive year.

Not since 2019, when the now retired Johanna Konta reached the women's singles semi-finals, has a player from the nation reached the second week.

Norrie's run was the furthest this year on the Paris clay, which has always proved notoriously difficult for British players to master.

British women's number one Emma Raducanu lost in the second round on Wednesday, with Dan Evans following her out at the same stage on Thursday.

Evans, the men's number two behind Norrie, did win the first match of his career at Roland Garros in the first round.

Earlier this week, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lost in the first round.

There has been better news in the men's doubles, though, with four British players through to the third round.

World number one Joe Salisbury won alongside American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday, joining compatriots Neal Skupski, Jonny O'Mara and Lloyd Glasspool - all also in pairs with non-Britons - in the last 16.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Alexliverpool, today at 23:26

    Can never fault Cam always puts in 100% effort and maximise’s his game to the full, to be fair Khachanov played outstandingly tonight and would have been a match for anybody. Well done winning Lyon Cam regroup for Wimbledon no reason not to go deep in the draw. 🎾

  • Comment posted by GSP, today at 23:21

    Cam will be kicking himself tonight. Granted, at times his opponent showed real quality but there were a few games where he was up 40 love but managed to lose. A little bit of luck and if he had won those he would have gone very close.
    Again though, his opponent played very well and got through the pressure points with his confidence and belief.

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 22:56

    Sue Barker won in 1976

  • Comment posted by roly, today at 22:53

    Once again the Brits fail to adapt to clay courts. Been like it for years so not unexpected. Last British player to win in France was Anne Jones in the 1960's

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 22:55

      Robert replied:
      Sue Barker won in 1976

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 22:52

    Where has Kyle Edmund gone?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about Jack Draper

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 22:50

    It what it is. Keep on trucking!

  • Comment posted by John Offord, today at 22:43

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by everton supporters club, today at 22:46

      everton supporters club replied:
      Sexist.

  • Comment posted by Shahoor Sur, today at 22:42

    Scotland’s Norrie will come again for sure. Qtr final at the US Open is well within his reach fir a start. Isn’t it great he’s pledged his allegiance to Scotland?

  • Comment posted by A right wing pigs ear, today at 22:42

    Blisters? Oh no that's the other one.

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 22:40

    He should be happy to have lost here. Against Alcaraz he would have been wiped of the court in less than 2hours

    • Reply posted by Britain booming, today at 22:47

      Britain booming replied:
      I don't think so

      When they played only 3 weeks ago Norrie lost 2 sets to 1 and made a good match of it.

      He's better than many realise
      (world number 12)

  • Comment posted by Dweezil Zappa, today at 22:40

    The guy gives his all. Cant ask for no more, sadly not good enough on the day.

  • Comment posted by support our nhs, today at 22:38

    Cam has worked hard at his game and is a much improved player. Lacks big weapons but is better on hard courts. Would be surprised if he reached latter stages of grand slams. Jack Draper has more potential. If he remains injury free, works hard and gets the right coaching he will have more of a chance doing well at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Dprice, today at 22:34

    Always worth putting in context, he ONLY got to the last 32 in the world…again.

    If he were a footballer that would make him in one of the three best teams in the world (roughly). I’d say that’s something to be proud of

    • Reply posted by molly, today at 22:47

      molly replied:
      As much as I see your point on his ranking, your comparison is way off. There are less than 4000 pro tennis players in the world. There are 130000 pro footballers.

  • Comment posted by Simpkin123, today at 22:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:32

    Laughable effort from Norrie yet again. He's not got what it takes. Never did have, never will.

  • Comment posted by Quaid, today at 22:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by HYShenry, today at 22:33

      HYShenry replied:
      Inhalers allowed?

  • Comment posted by Mr Carlton, today at 22:28

    Norrie is a real trier but sadly out of his depth at this level (as shown by his results in grand slams throughout his career) and tends to choke on the big points. Not just tonight but historically. I think the ranking is a little misleading due to a good 2021, when it was an unusual year with many tournaments missing elite players. Let's not expect too much of him.

    • Reply posted by chosty, today at 23:00

      chosty replied:
      Your comment: tends to choke on the big points
      Also your comment: due to a good 2021.

      You can't have both

  • Comment posted by rrabbit, today at 22:20

    May be unpatriotic but have to remember this is his level. He really isn't a top player. Not gotten past the 3rd round of a slam for a reason. Just because he won Indian Wells (where he didn't face a single top 10 player) doesn't mean he's suddenly a world beater. Goes down as a good tournament by his standards.

    • Reply posted by HYShenry, today at 22:32

      HYShenry replied:
      “May be unpatriotic…”
      ===
      Why apologise for lack of patriotism? Tennis is an international sport and the love of one’s country is so limiting! ❤️ the whole world bruv. Better player wins in tennis.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 22:14

    Great effort Cam!

