Glasgow is the front-runner in a three-way fight to host the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in November.

The Emirates Arena is already lined up to stage Britain's Davis Cup matches against the USA, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in September.

The International Tennis Federation will decide next week, with two other European cities in the running.

Britain would qualify for the finals as hosts, with the USA, Spain and Australia among the other 11 teams.

Last year, Russia claimed their fifth title in the event previously known as the Fed Cup.

The ITF has suspended Russia and Belarus from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine.