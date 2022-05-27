Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram have not dropped a set in their two matches at this year's competition

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury moved into the third round of the French Open men's doubles, but Jamie Murray went out.

Top seeds Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares, who were the 10th seeds and have won two Grand Slam titles together, were eliminated.

They lost 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3 against the all-American pairing of Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul.

Murray and Soares were 4-2 down in the final set before breaking back, only to then immediately lose their next service game.

In the last 16, Salisbury and Ram, the US Open champions, will meet the unseeded duo of American Maxime Cressy and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

Salisbury and Ram have played together since 2019 and also won the Australian Open in 2020.