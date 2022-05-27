French Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram advance, but Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are defeated
Britain's Joe Salisbury moved into the third round of the French Open men's doubles, but Jamie Murray went out.
Top seeds Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (7-5).
Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares, who were the 10th seeds and have won two Grand Slam titles together, were eliminated.
They lost 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3 against the all-American pairing of Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul.
Murray and Soares were 4-2 down in the final set before breaking back, only to then immediately lose their next service game.
In the last 16, Salisbury and Ram, the US Open champions, will meet the unseeded duo of American Maxime Cressy and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.
Salisbury and Ram have played together since 2019 and also won the Australian Open in 2020.
