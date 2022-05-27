French Open: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into men's doubles last 16
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram are into the third round of the French Open men's doubles.
The top seeds defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (7-5).
In the last 16, the US Open men's doubles champions will meet the unseeded duo of American Maxime Cressy and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.
Salisbury and Ram have played together since 2019 and also won the Australian Open men's doubles in 2020.
