Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram have not dropped a set in their two matches at this year's competition

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram are into the third round of the French Open men's doubles.

The top seeds defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

In the last 16, the US Open men's doubles champions will meet the unseeded duo of American Maxime Cressy and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

Salisbury and Ram have played together since 2019 and also won the Australian Open men's doubles in 2020.