Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans had never made it past the first round of the French Open before this year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Dan Evans was unable to follow up his maiden French Open victory with another win as he was knocked out in the second round.

Evans, seeded 29th, lost 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 against Sweden's world number 95 Mikael Ymer on the Paris clay.

Evans trailed 5-1 on the way to losing the first set and, after improving in the second, faded in the final two.

His exit means British men's number one Cameron Norrie is the only player from the nation left in the singles.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the second round on Wednesday, joining Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in being eliminated at Roland Garros.

Norrie, seeded 10th, takes on 21st seed Karen Khachanov in the third round on Friday as he aims to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Evans celebrated his 32rd birthday on Tuesday with an opening-round win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, but on Thursday he was unable to replicate the same level.

The British men's number two appeared to be struggling physically from the start and needed to ask for the doctor before the start of the fourth set.

Evans broke in the first game of the third and fourth sets, but promising leads of 2-0 and 3-1 quickly disappeared as Ymer fought back.

Towards the end of the fourth he looked to be lacking energy and a weak backhand return into the net on Ymer's first match point was greeted by a few boos from the Paris crowd.