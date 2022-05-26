Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans had never made it past the first round of the French Open before this year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Dan Evans says he has been dealing with a chest infection for the past week after struggling physically in his French Open second-round exit.

Evans, seeded 29th, was beaten 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-3 by Sweden's world number 95 Mikael Ymer on the Paris clay.

Evans trailed 5-1 on the way to losing the first set and, after improving in the second, faded in the final two.

"I've had normal symptoms, sweating a lot in the night, bad sleep. I tried my hardest but it's how it goes," he said.

Evans celebrated his 32rd birthday on Tuesday with the first victory of his career at the French Open in a first-round win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

But on Thursday he was unable to replicate the same level because of his illness.

"I felt better the last two days, but I've been sick. I was sick last week and this week and it's obviously had a lasting effect," he said.

"Still, it's not an excuse. I was in some good situations but physically I wasn't spot on. It is what it is.

"It's professional sport, you've got to be healthy."

The British men's number two struggled from the start of the match and needed to ask for the doctor before the beginning of the fourth set.

Evans broke in the first game of the third and fourth sets, but promising leads of 2-0 and 3-1 quickly disappeared as Ymer fought back.

Towards the end of the fourth he looked to be lacking energy and a weak backhand return into the net on Ymer's first match point was greeted by a few boos from the Paris crowd.

On the jeers, he said: "It's the way it is, isn't it? I gave away the last point but I couldn't care less to be honest with you.

"It was a frustrating day at the office. I think I'd put enough effort in for three and a half hours. I was physically spent."

Evans' exit means British men's number one Cameron Norrie is the only player from the nation left in the singles.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the second round on Wednesday, joining Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in being eliminated at Roland Garros.

Norrie, seeded 10th, takes on 21st seed Karen Khachanov in the third round on Friday as he aims to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.