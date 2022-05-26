Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof won a first ATP Masters 1000 title together at the Madrid Open earlier this month

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Neal Skupski and partner Wesley Koolhof reached the third round of the men's doubles with a straight-set win at the French Open.

Skupski, 32, and Dutchman Koolhof beat American Hunter Reese and India's Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3 6-2.

Skupski and Koolhof started the tournament as the leading men's doubles team in 2022.

The pair have won four ATP titles so far this season and reached a further two finals together.

They could face Briton Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares next, should that pair defeat Americans Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul in their second-round match on Friday.