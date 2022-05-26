French Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Laslo Djere to move into third round at Roland Garros
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Second seed Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the French Open by beating Serbia's Laslo Djere.
The 26-year-old US Open champion gained a routine 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in Thursday's opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The Russian will face Serbia's 28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who won in four sets against Alexander Bublik.
"It was a very tough match but I'm happy to win. I have a lot more to do to be remembered," Medvedev said.
"Laslo was playing a bit better clay-court tennis but I managed to fight to put one more ball in."
Medvedev, who had a hernia operation in April, has now won both of his matches in three sets after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-2 6-2 6-2 in the first round.
Medvedev, competing under a neutral flag in Paris, is one of the players who will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after Russian and Belarusian players were banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- MOTD Top 10: The biggest managerial rivalries of the Premier League ranked
- What started Britain's century of bloody witch hunts? Lucy Worsley goes in search of answers