Daniil Medvedev's best performance at the French Open came in 2021 when he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Second seed Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the French Open by beating Serbia's Laslo Djere.

The 26-year-old US Open champion gained a routine 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in Thursday's opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Russian will face Serbia's 28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who won in four sets against Alexander Bublik.

"It was a very tough match but I'm happy to win. I have a lot more to do to be remembered," Medvedev said.

"Laslo was playing a bit better clay-court tennis but I managed to fight to put one more ball in."

Medvedev, who had a hernia operation in April, has now won both of his matches in three sets after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-2 6-2 6-2 in the first round.

Medvedev, competing under a neutral flag in Paris, is one of the players who will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after Russian and Belarusian players were banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.