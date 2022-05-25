Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu was playing in her first French Open

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Emma Raducanu was unable to capitalise on a one-set lead as her French Open debut ended with a defeat in the second round.

Raducanu, 19, lost 3-6 6-1 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

The 12th seed was unable to take any of five break points in a pivotal third game in the decider, Sasnovich breaking in the next to enable her to win.

The US Open champion has lost in the second round in her two Grand Slams since the win in New York last year.

Raducanu's exit means there are no British women left in the singles draw, with Heather Watson and Harriet Dart losing in the first round.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie is aiming to become the first of the nation's players to reach the third round on the Paris clay this year, taking on Australia's Jason Kubler on Wednesday.

Raducanu improving but still developing

Raducanu played Sasnovich in her first match as a Grand Slam champion, losing in straight sets at Indian Wells last October, but said she was a "different player now".

Seven months on, Raducanu is still trying to find her feet in a debut full season on the WTA Tour which has provided significant challenges.

That learning curve has been particularly different to most teenagers beginning their careers because of the added attention that comes with being a major champion.

The main hurdle has been coping with the rigours of playing full-time against the world's best players, with a constant stream of niggling injuries hampering her progress.

A back injury was an issue going into the French Open and perhaps that weighed on her mind as she faded badly against Sasnovich.

But Raducanu is likely to look back on her debut clay-court season with a decent amount of pride, having won six of her 11 matches on the surface.

