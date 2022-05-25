Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray (right) and Bruno Soares (left) first paired up at the start of the 2016 season

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares are into the French Open second round.

They were in commanding form throughout a 6-1 6-2 win over Israel's Jonathan Erlich and South African Lloyd Harris.

Murray, 36, has played with a variety of partners since March after Soares, 40, took a break from the tour.

But the pair, who reached the quarter-finals in 2017, have reunited this month and are chasing a third Grand Slam title together.