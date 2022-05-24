Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev lost to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the last eight at Roland Garros last year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

World number two Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the French Open second round with a comfortable straight-set win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis.

US Open champion Medvedev, 26, won 6-2 6-2 6-2 against Bagnis, ranked 103rd.

The Russian former world number one reached his first quarter-final at Roland Garros last year - having lost in the first round in each of his four previous appearances in Paris.

He will meet Serb Laslo Djere or Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis next.

Bagnis, 32, immediately responded after seeing his serve broken in the opening game - but that was to prove a rare glimmer of hope on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

In a dominant display, second seed Medvedev won nine successive games as he efficiently settled the first set and took a commanding 4-0 lead on his way to clinching the second.

The Russian, unable to compete under his national flag because of the war in Ukraine, saw his progress checked as Bagnis, struggling with a calf issue, broke back to level the third set at 2-2.

But that only served to refocus Medvedev, who rattled through the next four games to end the contest after just one hour and 38 minutes.