Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Emma Raducanu showed fight and spirit to come back from a set down and win her senior debut at the French Open against Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

British number one Raducanu, 19, twice trailed by a set and a break, but dug deep to eventually win 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1 on the Roland Garros clay.

"It was an absolute battle. I'm proud of the way I fought," Raducanu said.

The US Open champion will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round.

More to follow.