French Open: Emma Raducanu wins thriller in Roland Garros first round

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu showed fight and spirit to come back from a set down and win her senior debut at the French Open against Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

British number one Raducanu, 19, twice trailed by a set and a break, but dug deep to eventually win 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1 on the Roland Garros clay.

"It was an absolute battle. I'm proud of the way I fought," Raducanu said.

The US Open champion will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round.

More to follow.

