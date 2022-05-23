French Open: Emma Raducanu wins thriller in Roland Garros first round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Emma Raducanu showed fight and spirit to come back from a set down and win her senior debut at the French Open against Czech teenager Linda Noskova.
British number one Raducanu, 19, twice trailed by a set and a break, but dug deep to eventually win 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-1 on the Roland Garros clay.
"It was an absolute battle. I'm proud of the way I fought," Raducanu said.
The US Open champion will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round.
- GB's Evans earns first French Open win on birthday
- Osaka may not play 'exhibition-like' Wimbledon
- Follow day two of the French Open - live text and radio
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
More to follow.
- The Rise of the Premier League: The story of how England's new top flight was formed, told by its stars
- Navalny: Unravelling the plot against Putin's opposition