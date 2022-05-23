French Open: Rafael Nadal cruises to straight-set win over Jordan Thompson
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Rafael Nadal began his quest for a record-extending 14th French Open men's title with a commanding straight-set victory over Australia's Jordan Thompson.
The Spaniard, aiming to reclaim his crown after Novak Djokovic's triumph in 2021, cruised to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win.
It is a 106th French Open victory for the 35-year-old fifth seed.
He will face Corentin Moutet in the second round after the Frenchman's victory over 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka.
"I'm very happy with the victory today. I'm happy to get through in three sets," said Nadal, seeded outside the top four in Paris for just the second time in his career.
"It's a first round, a positive match for me. Straight sets but with significant room for improvement."
Nadal was troubled by the recurrence of a chronic foot injury at the Italian Open earlier this month, but appeared to be moving freely against world number 82 Thompson.
The record 21-time men's Grand Slam champion broke for 2-1 in the opening set with a backhand volley winner and moved 4-1 up with a crushing forehand.
Nadal, who could face Djokovic in the quarter-finals, broke serve in the first, fifth and seventh games to take the second set as an increasingly exasperated Thompson ran out of ideas.
Thompson did pull a break back in the third but Nadal's forehand volley moved him 3-2 and he secured the last three games to advance.
Serbia's world number one Djokovic opens his campaign later on Monday against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (19:45 BST).
- Follow day two of the French Open - live text and radio
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- The Rise of the Premier League: The story of how England's new top flight was formed, told by its stars
- Navalny: Unravelling the plot against Putin's opposition