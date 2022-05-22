Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime had lost in his two previous matches in the main draw of the French Open

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime came back from two sets down against qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in his French Open first-round match.

The 21-year-old survived a huge scare on Philippe Chatrier after Peruvian world number 122 Varillas made a dream start on his Grand Slam debut.

Auger-Aliassime eventually prevailed 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3 to end his wait for a main-draw victory at Roland Garros.

He will meet Russian Aslan Karatsev or qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli next.

Having reached his first major quarter-final at Wimbledon last summer, the Canadian made the US Open semi-finals before a run to the last eight at the Australian Open in January.

But he was a clear second best early on against Varillas, 26, and appeared on course for a shock early exit in Paris as the Peruvian broke serve twice in both of the opening two sets.

A junior finalist at Roland Garros, Auger-Aliassime rallied in the third set as the momentum shifted emphatically in his favour, and he also dominated the fourth set to level the match.

In a much closer deciding set, it was the world number nine who was able to make the decisive breakthrough in the eighth game, before serving out the match to complete a fine comeback and secure his first French Open main draw win at the third attempt.

Elsewhere in the main draw, 2018 and 2019 French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem lost an 11th successive match as the Austrian fell in straight sets to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

Argentine 15th seed Diego Schwartzman beat Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-2, while Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov prevailed 6-1 6-1 6-1 against American Marcos Giron.

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, seeded 26th, won 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 against Russian Pavel Kotov, but American 31st seed Jenson Brooksby was beaten 6-1 6-2 6-1 by Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.