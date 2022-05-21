Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie's victory was his first title on clay

Britain's Cameron Norrie won his fourth ATP title and first on clay with a 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-1 victory over Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the Lyon Open final.

Britain's world number 11, who lost in the final to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021, had match points in the second set before losing it in a tie-break.

But he broke early in the decider and Molcan's challenge faded.

"This one feels the best so far, I don't know why, it's so special," Norrie, 26, told Amazon Prime.

"It's my first one on clay. It means a lot for me - I couldn't be happier with how I handled everything this week."

Norrie, whose four ATP titles have come in the space of just 10 months, found himself a double break up in the first set before a break in play for medical attention to Molcan, who had cut his knee, saw the world number 47 start to get a toehold in the match and pull back a break.

Norrie held off the fightback and broke his opponent's serve again to close out the first set 6-3 but the second was a much tighter affair.

At 5-4 up, Norrie earned two championship points on the Molcan serve but the 24-year-old levelled the match before holding on for a tie-break which he won comfortably.

But once Norrie secured the first break of the third set, Molcan - still searching for a first title after three finals - faltered and the Briton ran through the set to complete victory.

Norrie will play his first-round match at the French Open against France's Manuel Guinard on Monday.

Molcan faces Federico Coria of Argentina at Roland Garros.