Liam Broady had been bidding to make consecutive appearances in a Grand Slam main draw for the first time

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Liam Broady was one of three Britons who fell in the second round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.

Broady forced a decider against France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux but was ultimately beaten 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.

Paul Jubb lost 6-4 6-1 to Italy's Luca Nardi in his second-round match, while Lily Miyazaki was beaten 7-5 6-2 by Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium.

The defeats mean there will be no more Britons joining the six already in the Roland Garros main draw.

World number 11 Cameron Norrie is the top-ranked Briton in the French Open main draw.

He is joined by Dan Evans in the men's draw, with Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart competing in the women's competition.

The tournament at Roland Garros begins on 22 May.