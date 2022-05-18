French Open: Liam Broady, Paul Jubb & Lily Miyazaki fall in qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Liam Broady was one of three Britons who fell in the second round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.
Broady forced a decider against France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux but was ultimately beaten 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.
Paul Jubb lost 6-4 6-1 to Italy's Luca Nardi in his second-round match, while Lily Miyazaki was beaten 7-5 6-2 by Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium.
The defeats mean there will be no more Britons joining the six already in the Roland Garros main draw.
World number 11 Cameron Norrie is the top-ranked Briton in the French Open main draw.
He is joined by Dan Evans in the men's draw, with Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart competing in the women's competition.
The tournament at Roland Garros begins on 22 May.